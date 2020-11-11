Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor, and his assistant, David Duncan, have not been paid since they started work in January.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA], in January this year, appointed coach Akonnor and assistant Duncan to take charge of the team after the departure of Kwesi Appiah.

Coach Akonnor is on a $25,000 monthly salary while Mr Duncan is on $10,000 monthly salary.

However, they have since not been paid.

“I’m sure the Sports Ministry will pay them when there is money but we are always in constant communication with them [Akonnor and Duncan] so they know what the situation is,” Prosper Harrison Addo, who is the General Secretary of the GFA, told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

Due to the pandemic, coach Akonnor had to wait until last month to handle his first matches against Mali and Qatar.

Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali but thrashed Asian champions 5-1.

However, coach Akonnnor will be hoping to start on a good note when he plays Sudan on Thursday, November 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers.