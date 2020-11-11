Popular priestess, Nana Agradaa and Ayisha Modi, have been involved in a battle of the wealthy after the latter showcased her designer bag.

Nana Agradaa has multiple times bragged about how genuinely wealthy she is, unlike Rev Obofour and his wife who she alleged “generate money through occultism”.

But, self-proclaimed god-daughter of the spiritual family, Ayisha Modi, says she will not sit idle and watch their names tarnished.

Personally, she believes Nana Agradaa is nowhere near her ‘mother’ in influence, and her display of wealth is enough evidence.

Ayisha Modi bragged that Bofowaa only deals in designers and showcased a $2,400 YSL bag she was gifted as a birthday present.

To show Ayisha she has her A-game on, Agradaa also showcased her Ferragamo bag worth $2,300 and pair of shoes to match.

She also dished out GH¢ 20,000 from her bag to prove she doesn’t need 100 packets of socks to walk in Bofowaa’s shoes like Ayisha Modi claims.