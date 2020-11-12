The sudden death of former President Jerry John Rawlings will have an impact on the political career of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, pollster, Ben Ephson has said.

With just a few weeks to the December 7 general election, he predicted the former First Lady, who is also the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party, might not contest.

Mrs Rawlinga will take the 11th position on the ballot sheet and is confident of winning the polls.

The former First Lady had started a nationwide campaign and had promised to give both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress a run for their monies until the sudden demise of her husband.

It is unclear whether she will still contest or pull out of the race to mourn her beloved husband.

This, Ben Ephson said in an interview on Adom TV, leaves Mrs Rawlings at a crossroad.

“She [Nana Konadu] might decide not to contest out of respect or contest the elections to prove a point,” he added.