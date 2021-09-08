Former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP), Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has urged former President John Mahama to be cautious with his utterances.

According to the former Deputy Minister, Mr Mahama is gradually turning himself into a ‘rebel leader’ to incite people for violence.

His message of caution comes on the back of Mr Mahama’s comment that the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the 2024 elections.

Speaking on a Techiman-based radio station, Akina FM, he stated that the 2020 elections showed the NDC that elections can only be won at the polling stations, thus, they will not let their guards down.

“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So at the polling station, it will ‘be do or die.’ I am not saying all ‘die be die’, I’m saying it will be ‘do or die’ because the right thing must be done,” he said.



Nii Kwartei Titus -Glover, Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency

“We will do everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We will not cheat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and we don’t expect anyone to cheat us either. Let the elections be peaceful and fair,” he added.

Reacting to the development, he said the words are not worthy to come from a former President of the country, adding it comes out as nothing but mere desperation for power.

“Mr Mahama is a good friend and an elder brother but also as a former President, such remarks should not be coming from you,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

However, he noted that if Mr Mahama would insist on carrying out whatever plan he meant with the ‘do-or-die’ affair, then he must ensure his sons lead the agenda.

“It is an unfortunate situation for lives to be lost in an election but Mahama must make sure he brings his four sons from Dubai and this must be a wake-up call for Ghanaians,” he added.