A former Deputy Western Regional Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Alfred Ekow Gyan, has passed on.

Mr Gyan reportedly died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after battling a short illness.

The incident is said to have occurred at the Maritime Hospital in Accra where he was undergoing treatment.

Mr Gyan was appointed a Deputy Western Regional Minister after two failed attempts to secure the Takoradi Constituency Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was a trained Engineer and operated a construction firm.

Until his demise, he was the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC Communication Committee and Regional President of the NDC Professionals Forum.

Following the news of his death, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.