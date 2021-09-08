Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, has revealed that although he has shared movie sets with his colleague, Sola Sobowale, for over three decades and they have portrayed the roles of married couples, he is yet to kiss the actress.

The actor noted that it surprises him that despite all these years, they have never locked lips in front of a camera.

RMD, as he is fondly called, made this statement while he and Sobowale asked each other questions to promote the recently released series, The Return Of The King.

A snippet of the interview was shared by Sobowale on her verified Instagram page.

Detailing the first time they met in 1984, RMD told Sobowale: “We met about 37 years ago, in 1984, Surulere, at Tade Ogidan’s place. We have played husband and wife several times and it hit me the other day that I have never kissed you in a movie. Hopefully, we will get to kiss as Reverend Ifeanyi and the king; I want to be able to kiss the king.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, when he replied to Sobowale who asked him why he decided to become a thespian, RMD noted that it had always been his childhood dream to become an actor.

He said: “I think for me, it has been something I have always done from when I was a child. I played a lot when I was a child. In Warri, we called it ‘playing mama and papa’, which, in English, we call playing ‘house’.

“I went on to act a lot in my primary school. In secondary school, I was in the debate team and dramatic society. In my HSC, I was the president of the dramatic society. So, two things had happened to me all through my secondary school days — I was very athletic and I was a dramatic person. That is it.

“When it was time to fill my JAMB form, the theatre was the most natural thing for me to do. What I find amazing in the life of an actor is the fact that once you catch the bug, you do not want to go out of it.”

Still holding on to the dream of kissing his colleague, RMD stated that in the next 10 years, he hopes to still be relevant in the movie industry and, by that time, he ought to have kissed Sobowale on a movie set.

“In 10 years, I will be 70 and my prayers will be that we will still be doing this. There will still be some springs in our steps and I will finally get to kiss you,” RMD said.