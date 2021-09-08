Some Ghanaians have slammed former President John Mahama following a do-or-die comment he made on his thank you tour in the Bono Region.

Speaking on a Techiman-based radio station, Akina FM, he said the 2020 elections showed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that elections can only be won at the polling stations, thus, they will not let their guards down.

“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So at the polling station, it will be ‘do or die.’ I am not saying ‘all die be die.’ I’m saying it will ‘be do or die’ because the right thing must be done.

“We will do everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We will not cheat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and we don’t expect anyone to cheat us either. Let the elections be peaceful and fair,” he added.

READ ON:

However, his comments, which have not sat well with some Ghanaians, have stirred mixed reactions on social media.

John Mahama will be invited by the BNI following his statements made at Akina Radio in Bono.According to him, the yet to happen 2024 Elections should be bloody to serve his interest. “has to be a do or die affair” as he puts it in Twi. Watch video below!!! pic.twitter.com/FGO1xaj1zl — The General ™ (@Assinmafia1) September 7, 2021

To some, the former President’s words seek to stir and prepare the minds of party supporters for violence.

Mahama is very thirsty for power. Man really sat on a radio station and said 2024 elections will be do or die…like bro the death of the citizens will be collateral damage.😭😭 — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) September 7, 2021

However, others have opined it is a welcome call that sends a strong signal of non-intimidation to come 2024.

Some have also mounted a strong defense over the comments, stating it is no different from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s all-be-die comment.

I love the new voice of @JDMahama



You have been tolerant for too long 😌



2024 is indeed a do or die affair ✊🏼🇰🇼#JohnMahamaThanksGhanaians pic.twitter.com/MOoS4tXKEv — Ama Koomson 💜🦋 (@JMbapeppy) September 7, 2021

Read more reactions below:

Those that defended “all die be die” not long ago are now criticising “do or die”.



Interesting! pic.twitter.com/iHUMVLfe2R — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) September 8, 2021

In 2024 all Polling Stations will be do or die Affairs.All things must be done right.John Mahama pic.twitter.com/0z5SvbMmns — Millicent Amankwah yeboah (@hon_millicent) September 8, 2021

All die be die & Do or Die be the same thing. NPP oo NDC oo the value is the same. They don’t care about you. — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) September 7, 2021

“Do or die” or “All die be die”?



If you supported “all die be die” and you have problem with “do or die”, check your integrity — MOURINHO ASA (@AtoQuamina) September 8, 2021

That “do or die” comment from John Mahama is whimsy, eerie! He is no different from Akufo Addo saying “all die be die” either. Why are our politicians so aggressive for power instead of development? Smh! — Elorm Beenie (@ElormBeenie) September 7, 2021

Massa, just get ready to leave!



It’s a DO or DIE affair!! pic.twitter.com/z6rZhe61hD — I am General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 7, 2021

NPP and NDC supporters at the polling centres after John Mahama said the 2024 elections will be Do or Die at the polling centres. pic.twitter.com/DnjQtdIMh0 — Vince 🇬🇭🇨🇦🇯🇲🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@KroboLastborn) September 8, 2021