Some Ghanaians have slammed former President John Mahama following a do-or-die comment he made on his thank you tour in the Bono Region.

Speaking on a Techiman-based radio station, Akina FM, he said the 2020 elections showed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that elections can only be won at the polling stations, thus, they will not let their guards down.

“We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace, but I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So at the polling station, it will be ‘do or die.’ I am not saying ‘all die be die.’ I’m saying it will ‘be do or die’ because the right thing must be done.

“We will do everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We will not cheat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and we don’t expect anyone to cheat us either. Let the elections be peaceful and fair,” he added.

However, his comments, which have not sat well with some Ghanaians, have stirred mixed reactions on social media.

To some, the former President’s words seek to stir and prepare the minds of party supporters for violence.

However, others have opined it is a welcome call that sends a strong signal of non-intimidation to come 2024.

Some have also mounted a strong defense over the comments, stating it is no different from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s all-be-die comment.

Read more reactions below:




