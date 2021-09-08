The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says former President John Mahama has no alternative solution to fixing what he calls ‘economic crisis’ in Ghana.

According to him, the former President does not understand that Covid-19 is not just a health crisis but an economic one.

He added that the former President’s lack of understanding of the Covid-19 economy is dangerous for the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, John Boadu said despite pointing out the things he has issues with, under the Akufo-Addo government, especially on the handling of Covid-19, Mr Mahama has failed to tell Ghanaians what he would have done differently.

“Anybody can and has the right to criticise, but we expect a man who has been Vice President and head of NDC’s economic management team, subsequently President and insistently bidding to become President, to offer tangible alternative instead of just criticising,” he said.

His comments come on the cack of Mr Mahama calling on the Akufo-Addo government to accept that the current economic crisis being faced by the country, is due to its mismanagement and not the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to former President Mahama, the government’s consumption expenditure and the desire to spend beyond the country’s means has plunged it into the current crisis.

However, John Boadu said, not only has Mr Mahama failed to proffer any solution to his concerns, but the advisory committee on Covid-19 the NDC created, has gone to bed, despite the fact that the pandemic has not abated.

“What is his approach to securing vaccines? What is his alternative to keeping schools open, which he and his party criticised vehemently barely a year ago? What is Mahama’s alternative to the cocoa sector that has yielded an all-record cocoa output this year? Indeed, what is John Mahama’s alternative to anything apart from IMF?” he quizzed.

Mr Boadu added that the IMF has certified Ghana’s economy as one of the fastest-growing in terms of Covid-19 economic rebound.

The NPP General Secretary said if Mr Mahama is preaching to the people that he is an alternative they should vote for, he must have something concrete to offer the people.

“He is asking for a dialogue on the economy, there are many fora available for such a dialogue but he needs to put forth his plan first,” Mr Boadu said.