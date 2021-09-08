Daughter of Stonebwoy’s number one fan, Ayisha Modi, has been seen for the first time in a new video.

Even though details about the video are sketchy, it is believed she was accompanying her mother to an event held in the USA, where they live together.

The video captures Ayisha’s daughter as a tall and gorgeous lady walking hand in hand with her mother.

It appears that the young lady is even taller than her mother, and from her demeanour, she must be a little girl.

Her name, according to checks, is Oforiwaa Amponsah, and she is the daughter Ayisha had with the Highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah.

