The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng says he is interested in running for the position of national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Known to many as “Asabee”, Mr Asamoah Boateng, speaking on JoyNews‘ PM Express stated that his decision to run for the said position once the nomination is officially opened is in the best interest of the party and the country.

“Yes, I intend to contest. Whether it is by my performance and the performance of SIGA, let’s wait when the time comes, you’ll hear about why I’m in there. It is important to Ghana and it is important to the NPP,” he said on Tuesday.

Interacting with host, Evans Mensah, the SIGA boss noted that he seeks to fix the “disconnect” that causes political parties to loss an election.

According to him, he will not sit aloof for such misfortune to greet the NPP once again in the 2024 general elections.

“I am a political animal. I (noticed when I) was 18-years-old and I understand that when you got good leadership of any organization, either a country or a party, you have the strength to advance your objectives.

“My party is a very solid, intellectual and mass organization that has people from all manner of places. But sometimes, when you come to government, there is a disconnect and I have noticed a disconnect and it happened to us when we were in government and we lost.

“The same thing with the NDC, there is a disconnect, they lost. It is your own party people that sometimes talk you down and I have noticed that, so why should I sit down for that disconnect to happen and 2024, we go down.”

For the rank and file of the party, Mr. Asamoah Boateng pledged to bring whole new energy and the experience he gathered during his service to the country as the former Information Minister and Mfantseman West MP if given the mandate.

“I am bringing energy, motivation and excitement with my experience of local government from the Information Ministry, Environment Ministry, Tourism Ministry, having been a Member of Parliament, now working in the corporate environment turning companies around.

“So let’s wait till that time and it is not mine to decide. The people out there, the party people, they know me.”

Again, he held the opinion that the incumbent government is a better manager of the economy, thus, having the NPP in government is the way to go.

He added that he would have discussions with President Akufo-Addo to deliberate on his future undertakings.

“For me, when the NPP stays in government, Ghana is better. We are the better managers of the economy. So my job, yes I have got SIGA, and I’ve got to sit with the President and work it out. But I’m telling you my number one job is my intention for the chairmanship, where we can hold a party that is strong enough and energized.”