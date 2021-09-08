Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Precious Frimpong whose maiden name is Fella Makafui, has sent out a romantic message to her husband, Medikal on social media.

Even though it is not yet clear what is the motive behind her message, Fella sent out a passionate message, meant to be an appreciation post to her husband on Facebook.

Casting her mind back on how they met on Facebook some years back, Fella described her husband as a best friend, lover and gossip partner.

“I bless the day you sent me that message on Facebook, My best friend, my lover, my gossip partner, my business partner, my advisor, thank you. Today is not enough to say it all …better days ahead to tell our story… I love you @AmgMedikal”, Fella’s tweet read.

It can be recalled that in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Medikal disclosed that he first met Fella Makafui via Facebook.

According to him, they had a long-secret affair that lasted for years until they got married.

