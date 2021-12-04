Scores of residents at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have embarked on a mass demonstration on the lines of the viral #FixTheCountry social media campaign.

The angry residents are registering their discontent with the ailing conditions in the country.

They took to the streets clad in red attire wielding placards and banners to drum home their demands.

They lamented the high cost of living, high rate of youth unemployment and particularly the worsening situations in the Obuasi municipality.

The aggrieved campaigners also want Anglo Gold Ashanti to release abandoned concessions to residents as a source of livelihood.

The hashtag earlier this year was used to call on the government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy.

The online protest backed mainly by the youth has been trending for the past weeks on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

