Some Ghanaians in Spain have embarked on a mass demonstration in Madrid on the lines of the viral #FixTheCountry social media campaign.

They took to the streets clad in red attire coupled with their Ghana flags, wielding placards and banners to drum home their demands.

Some of the placards had the inscriptions: The Revolution Begins, Mr Akufo-Addo, Ghana Embassy is a Tyrant, We Need Good Leaders, among others written in Spanish.

The protesters in Spain

Photos from the protest, which have popped up online, have generated massive reactions.

The hashtag has been used to call on the government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy.

The online protest backed mainly by the youth has been trending for the past weeks on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

This has sparked a national conversation and the prospects for the future amid threats of demonstration with the case currently ongoing at the Accra High Court.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 21, following a late filing of documents by the police, who are against the planned demonstration, adducing it will pose health threats to citizens of the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.