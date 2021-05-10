Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reacted to the many calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

Mr Kufuor says transformation of the lives of the people is key for every nation.

Taking to his Twitter page, he posted: Unless you transform the lives of ordinary people, you cannot hope to transform Africa.

Popular individuals and many others have used the hashtag to call on the government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy.

The online protest has been trending for the past week on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The campaign has been met with mixed reactions with a school of thought advising Ghanaians to fix themselves first before calling on government to fix the country.

The former President’s comment has generated massive reactions in his comment section.

