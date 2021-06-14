A man has been arrested in the Siaya community in Kenya for having sex with his neighbour’s sheep.

The 20-year-old John Omondi was caught in the act with a sheep that belongs to Richard Odhiambo. The sheep was found missing after Odhiambo had gone to check for it at a place he tied it to graze.

The statement added:

“He started searching for the sheep and that is when he caugh the suspect in the act.”

With the assistance of members of the public, they arrested the suspect and escorted him to the police station.

Omondi was then immediately placed in custody and he is to be charged on Monday, June 14. Under Kenyan Penal Code Chapter 63, Section 162, bestiality is a serious crime.