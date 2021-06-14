All things being equal, the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua, will be laid to rest on July 9, 2021, on the church’s premises in Lagos State.

A member of the family told the Press that the date was arrived at, at a meeting held in Joshua’s residence last Friday and the burial arrangement would take place between July 5 and July 9, 2021.

“The extended family members, his (Joshua) wife and children held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that he should be buried in Lagos and the burial programme will be between July 5 and 9,” the source told PUNCH.

“It was on the insistence of the wife and the children that the other family members agree on the place of burial because they said they saw revelations that he should be buried in Lagos. Since they said it was spiritual, the family agreed with them.”

The decision is contrary to the expectation of the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, and some other traditional rulers in the Akoko area, who wanted the late pastor buried in his hometown, Arigidi Akoko.

One of the community leaders in Akokoland, Ladi Bello, pleaded that the ongoing project left behind in Arigidi Akoko by the late pastor should not be abandoned.

Meanwhile, the church did not hold any of its three services on Sunday as the church remained shut since Prophet Joshua’s death on June 5.