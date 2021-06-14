Thomas Partey has said his debut season in the Premier League after joining Arsenal has not been easy but hopes to return to his best form next season.

The Ghana midfielder joined the Gunners on the final day of the transfer window after his £45 million ($58m) release clause was triggered by the Premier League giants.

Partey struggled to recapture his form after joining the club due to consistent injuries.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the Black Stars’ deputy captain said after a torrid season, he’s still getting used to his teammates but relishes the challenge ahead of the upcoming season.

READ ALSO

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season.

“It’s not easy, that’s one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there, you have to be able to do everything well, so I like this challenge, and I’m ready to do everything,” he added.

Partey made 24 appearances in all competitions with two assists and no goal to his name after joining the club from Atletico Madrid.