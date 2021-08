#FixTheCountry campaigners hit the streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to demand that government addresses the many economic and social challenges facing the country.

As of 6:00am, some participants had already stormed the ‘Obra Spot’ near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange to commence the march which was climaxed at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Below are some of the photos that were captured by Adomonline.com‘s Gershon Mortey:

MORE:

Protesters marching towards Black Star square… One holds a placard which reads: The police are hungry but cannot complain #FixGHPolice

#FixTheCountry protesters garnered huge numbers

Police force provided protection for protesters

Captain Smart and other celebrities march against the incumbent government

Radio presenter Black Rasta leads the march during #FixTheCountry march

A protestor against ex-gratia payment to MPs hold high her placard

#FixTheCountry protesters show off their banners

Protesters call on government to reduce fuel and gas prices; others equally reminded the government that citizens “pay people to work and not to talk.”