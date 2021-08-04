Drama on the streets of Accra as a section of Ghanaians embark on the #FixTheCountry demo on August 4, 2021.

Adom TV’s camera has captured an elderly woman and young man weep uncontrollably as they express dissatisfaction with the current state of the economy.

Clad in red attire and headscarf, the young man sat on the floor with other protesters, who were saddened by his actions.

The elderly woman on the other hand was held by a group of women who tried to console her.

All attempts to console them proved futile as they lament hardships they are faced with.

The demonstration garnered momentum both on grounds and on the digital space, Twitter, where many continued to vent their spleen – calling for policies that will better the country.

The conveners have demanded from the government, development, and accountability, adding that, the standard of lives of Ghanaians must be taken into full consideration.

The protesters wielded placards that had inscriptions such as I may not return home alive from this demo and if I don’t mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation, stop the corruption in the judiciary, wake up sleepy old President, fix our education system now, among others.