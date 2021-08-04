The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has charged police personnel to provide protection at the #FixTheCountry demonstration to be professional.

According to the IGP, the personnel must respect the rights of the citizens to demonstrate as they supervise the exercise.

He made the remarks on Wednesday morning at the Accra Regional headquarters during a short briefing before the deployment.

These pre-protest briefings are often done by the Regional Commander, but COP Dampare decided to speak to his officers to empower them.

He cautioned that the actions of the personnel will be evaluated at the end of the demonstration.

ALSO READ:

This comes after COP Dampare, in a meeting on Tuesday, assured the #FixTheCountry campaigners of maximum security protection.

The #FixTheCountry protest started at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra with protesters marching through the principal streets of Accra.

The protest is to mount pressure on the government to address the numerous challenges that the country is faced with.