Ghanaians championing the FixTheCountry demonstration, including some celebrities, have taken to the streets to protest against government on Founders’ Day, August 4, 2020.

The demonstration has garnered momentum both on grounds and on the digital space, Twitter, where many are continuing to vent their spleen – calling for policies that will better the country.

The conveners have demanded from the government, development and accountability, adding that, the standard of lives of Ghanaians must be taken into full consideration.

Painting the town red, most of them took to Twitter to equally protest online for a striking balance.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Wise old men are demonstrating for the good of the country. Tescon boys will take 50gh to defend unpopular government decisions. #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/I3aBKuvDjx — Kwaku O.🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) August 4, 2021

The Largest Group of Ghana's Population is 'THE YOUTH' but the MOST NEGLECTED one's..If we can't fight for our BELOVED COUNTRY🇬🇭 while we have utmost STRENGTH then WHEN can we? The Ananse Stories must end! THE MESSAGE IS A CLEAR ONE! #4THAugustDemo #FixTheCountry #darkoInsights pic.twitter.com/bT21rt87gB — darkoInsights! (@mikeydarko_) August 4, 2021