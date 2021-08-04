Scores of Ghanaians have trooped to the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

The fix the country campaigners have in the last few months agitated on social media demanding that government addresses challenges that have for years bedeviled the nation.

They took to the streets clad in red attire coupled with their Ghana flags, wielding placards and banners to drum home their demands.

Some placards had inscriptions such as I may not return home alive from this demo and if I don’t mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation, stop the corruption in the judiciary, wake up sleepy old President, fix our education system now, among others.

The hashtag has been used to call on the government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy.

The online protest backed mainly by the youth has been trending for the past weeks on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, a situation which sparked a national conversation leading to the demonstration.