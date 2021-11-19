The Ghana Police Service has scheduled to meet convenors of the FixTheCountry Movement over their decision to protest on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The meeting is planned for Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

In a letter signed by the Deputy Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP E.A Sakyi, the Police explained that the meeting is for further deliberations to ensure a peaceful demonstration.

The response from the Police came a few hours after convenors of the movement issued a statement indicating that they have notified the law enforcement agency about their intentions to hit the street.

According to leaders of the social advocacy group, certain aspects of the Budget are inherently “ridiculous”, hence their decision to protest.

They further said the 2022 Budget smacks of “purposeful deceit” and “the absence of truth and genuine accountability”, a situation the convenors say they will not tolerate.

They are, therefore, imploring the 275 Members of Parliament to outrightly reject the 2022 Budget estimates, which were tabled before Parliament on November 17.

“The protest is to register our displeasure at the ridiculous proposals of the 2022 Budget and demand Parliament not to approve the Budget in its current form,” the statement said.

The protest is expected to begin from the Tema Station in Accra, near the National Hockey Stadium, after which the protesters will head to the precincts of the Parliament House.

Below is the letter from the police: