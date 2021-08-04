Ghanaians championing the FixTheCountry demonstration, including some celebrities, took to the streets to protest against the government on Founders’ Day, August 4, 2020.

The march, which started from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, was a peaceful march.

However, events took a different turn when the protesters got to Independence Square.

The camera of Adomonline.com captured livid protesters sacking some journalists from covering the event.

Some angry protesters were seen chasing the media crew. They ordered them to leave the premises and threw objects at them.

Amidst the tension, some persons, believed to be part of the organisers, tried to calm them.

The reason behind their action was unclear.

The conveners have demanded from the government, development and accountability, adding that, the standard of lives of Ghanaians must be taken into full consideration.

Watch the video attached for more:



