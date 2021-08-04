The Ashanti Regional police command is suspecting foul play in the death of Bashiru Naniyab, a 48-year-old man who shot and killed his partner at Asamang in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Naniyab shot and killed 39-year-old Ama Vida, Monday night, in the presence of his four children.

He is believed to have taken in a poisonous substance minutes after committing the heinous crime and died hours after being rushed to the hospital.

With an autopsy yet to be obtained, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Awuku, said they suspect the man died from the assault.

According to him, the residents, who arrested the deceased, subjected him to severe beatings and attempted to lynch him.

The daughter of the deceased lady could not hold back her tears as she narrates that the incident happened after a wild argument.

She said that after he shot and killed their mother, he aimed the gun at her, but she was quick to flee.