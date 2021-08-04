Angolan President, Joào Manuel Lourenço, has ended his three-day State visit to Ghana.



On the back of this, President Lourenço called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to bid him farewell.

Mr Lourenço expressed his appreciation to the government and the people of Ghana for the warm reception offered him and his delegation.



He stressed the need for the two countries to deepen their bilateral ties and follow up on some Memorandum of Understandings signed during the visit and be implemented for their mutual benefits.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, was grateful for the visit and kind words from the Angolan leader.

He said the visit has provided the ingredients to deepen the ties of cooperation between Ghana and Angola.