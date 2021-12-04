President Nana Akufo-Addo extended his heart-warming greetings to all farmers on the 37th edition of Farmers’ Day.

He reiterated that this day has been set aside to celebrate the hard work of farmers across the country, annually.



On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, he commended both the farmers and fisherfolk for their hard work to feed not only citizens but also neighbouring countries throughout the year.

President Akufo-Addo took to Facebook to acknowledge the great efforts of farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“May God bless our farmers and fisherfolk, and us all and may God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” he wished.

Read the full message below: