Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has announced that Cabinet has approved the procurement of a research vessel and four patrol boats for the fisheries sector.

This, she explained, forms part of the government’s measures to eliminate illegal practices by fishermen.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, she revealed that people still engage in light fishing, use DDT and dynamite which has a serious effect on the health of Ghanaians.

Though she noted a taskforce has for some time now managed to apprehend some of these persons, she added they are unable to patrol on the seas.

“Cabinet has given us the approval to procure a patrol boat to help eradicate illegal activities on the seas because until we get a patrol boat to survey on the seas, we can’t eradicate the light fishing,” she said.

She elaborated that the team is now fortunate to have equipment that helps detect whether the fish contains chemicals or not.

ALSO READ:

She assured that government will introduce fish festivals to help the fisherfolk manage and increase productivity in the fishery sector.