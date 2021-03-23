The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Hawa Koomson, has commended Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for its role in the uninterrupted supply of premix fuel to all landing beaches in the country.

According to the Minister, the steady supply of Premix fuel for fisherfolks in the country remains a topmost priority for her ministry.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson

Mrs Koomson assured Ghanaians that her ministry would collaborate with TOR and the Premix Secretariat as well as other stakeholders to ensure the steady availability of premix fuel to ensure productivity in the country.

The Minister made these remarks during her familiarisation visit to TOR, the first SOE to be visited by the Minister since she assumed office in March 2021.

The visit offered the minister the opportunity to interact and gather useful information on the processing and distribution of the commodity and the strategic role played by TOR.

The Minister toured parts of the refinery including its loading gantry where premix fuel and other products are lifted by clients through BRVs.

The Managing Director of TOR, Francis A.T. Boateng, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for choosing Tema Oil Refinery as the first SOE to visit, weeks after the Energy Minister had also paid a working visit to the refinery.

“The familiarisation visits by both the Minister of Energy some weeks back and now the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, have shown that TOR remains an important national asset that contributes to both Energy Security and National development,” he eulogised.

Madam Koomson with the TOR MD, A.T. Boateng

Mr Boateng expressed willingness on the part of the refinery to cooperate with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to realise its promise of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of Premix fuel in the country.

The Distribution Manager for TOR, Madam Rosina Fiagbe, said on average, TOR is able to load about 37 to 40 trucks of 13,500 litres of premix fuel daily.

She said the refinery considers increasing the quantities to about 50 trucks whenever there is upsurge in the demand.

She explained that the allocation of premix fuel is carried out by the Premix secretariat with which TOR works to release the product through its loading gantry.