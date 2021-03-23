Veteran actress, Pascaline Edwards, has dazzled fans and followers on social media with a new stunning video.

The new video has the actress show off the plush living room inside her beautiful mansion.

A video she shared on her Instagram page spotted her walk down her stairs to the living room clad in a pink and white overall African dress.

Upon descending, she took to display a few dance moves as the video gives way to the fully-furnished living room.

Posting the video, she captioned it: Nothing in life is more valuable than peace of mind.

The post of the evergreen actress has generated massive reactions with many fans demanding nuggets on her secret to life.

Watch the video below: