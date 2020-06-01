Ace actress Pascaline Edwards has shared with her fans, photos of the first car she purchased with her own money.

The actress, who marked her golden jubilee birthday in March 2020, had the caption:

My very 1st car, bought with my very own money was a Beetle n we had such great time together.

First car actress Pascaline Edwards bought with her own money was a Beetle Car

MORE:

The Volkswagen Beetle is a compact car introduced by Volkswagen in 1997. It draws heavy inspiration from the exterior design of the original Beetle.

The car became a symbol of the 1990s counter-culture and has been memorialised over and over in films.

My very 1st car, bought with my very own money was a Beetle n we had such great time together. pic.twitter.com/QlVs5Peveb — Pascaline Edwards (@PascalinEdwards) May 31, 2020

The actress said she paid three months installments to get her favourite ‘Apotro car’ as some Ghanaians call it.

In a subsequent thread, she posted another photo to show her current car, which is a Mercedes Benz.