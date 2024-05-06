The policy proposal for the fisheries sector by the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will enhance the business of fisher folks nationwide, the Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah has said.

Mr Ahiagbah says the vision of the Vice President will bring about a significant change, offering them new opportunities and a better future.

In a post on his X platform, he wrote, “I am from a fishing community; I believe that Bawumia’s promise to implement policies to promote and maximize our fishery resources from the sea, inland, and aquaculture will bring about a significant change for my people, offering them new opportunities and a better future.

“His vision is a game-changer for us, and I am excited to see how it will unfold. Let’s vote for Bawumia and the NPP on December 7th to ensure the implementation of this policy, which will benefit fishing communities and Ghanaians. Your vote will make it possible!”

Addressing fishermen as part of his tour of the Western Region, Dr Bawumia said the fisheries sector when harnessed, will contribute immensely to Ghana’s economy.

Dr Bawumia, however, cited supply chain inefficiencies for premix fuel distribution and inadequate cold storage facilities as major impediments to the sector.

He also cited illegal fishing methods and inadequate access to credit as hindrances faced by the sector.

To address these, the Vice President is promising to implement a robust plan that will maximize fisheries resources from the sea.

The plan according to him will support industrial, semi-industrial and artisanal players to address the issues identified.

Dr Bawumia is also promising to promote female participation in the sector. He said his government will work to amplify the voices of women in the sector, to increase their participation beyond the 40% rate identified by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Vice President took the opportunity to list the achievements of the NPP in the fisheries sector. Some of the achievements outlined include the construction of coastal fish landing sites in communities such as Axim in the Nzema East Municipality, Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality, and Mumford in the Gomoa West District.

Additionally, he listed Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Winneba in the Effutu Municipality, Ekumfi-Otuam in the Ekumfi District, Mfantseman in the Mfantseman Municipality, Senya Breku in the Awutu Senya West District, and Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District, all in the Central Region, as part of the NPP’s achievements in the fisheries sector.

In the Greater Accra region, he noted that three landing beaches are currently at various stages of completion, calling on the fisher folks to help him ascend to the presidency to continue working in their interest.

The three landing sites in Greater Accra are in Jamestown in the Ga Mashie District, which is 65% complete; Teshie in Ledzokuku Municipality, which is 80% complete and Osu in the Korle Klottey Municipality, which is 99% complete.

He mentioned other achievements to be ongoing sea defence (Coastal Protection Project) at various stages of completion.

They include Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality 75%, and Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (95%), both in the Central Region, and Ningo Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District, also 50% complete.

The government, according to Dr Bawumia, has also digitized the distribution of premix nationwide using premix fuel automation and monitoring system machines.

Premix Fuel Automation Projects, he indicated, have successfully been completed in Nungua, Abia, Kokrobite, Old Ningo, Elavanyo, Wokumagbe, and Otrokpey, all in the Greater Accra region. Others are Dadoto, Dambai, and Kete Krachi Main in the Oti region, and Yeji A, B, and C in the Bono East Region. There are other automation projects at various stages of completion in the Volta Region, Central Region, and the Western Region.

The Vice President also highlighted other achievements of the government, which include the provision of GH¢2 million to the Ministry of Fisheries to contain and prevent the outbreak of “Infectious Spleen and Kidney Virus Disease”; usage of all condensate produced by Ghana Gas for premix fuel to ensure adequate and affordable supply of premix fuel.

He included the training of 321 people, under the first phase of the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Initiative, as part of their achievements.

This, according to Dr. Bawumia gives the trainees, fingerlings, and fish feed to start businesses.

