The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has opened up on the crucial role late former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) Dr John Ampontuah Kumah played in his presidential ambition.

The Vice President has said late Dr Kumah was very supportive and encouraged him throughout the process.

This to him made the former MP’s death on March 7, 2024, a big blow to him.

Dr Bawumia disclosed this in a tribute at the funeral of the former Deputy Finance Minister at Onwe-Ejisu on Saturday.

He recounted being on campaign tours with the deceased nationwide, demonstrating his commitment to his presidential ambition.

“His sudden death in March has been a personal blow. Long before I decided to run for president, Hon. John Kumah was among the few party leaders and legislators to have publicly urged me to run and pledged his unending support.

“Through his public pledge, John supported me strongly, campaigning with me everywhere in the country,” he mourned.

Dr Bawumia lauded the 45-year-old lawmaker’s initiatives aimed at youth empowerment and his dedication to Ghana’s development, leaving an indelible mark.

“His initiatives focused on empowering the youth and looking for a brighter future for Ghana’s next generation. His commitment to the national development programme remains indelible and has left an enduring mark on the country’s trajectory.

“He was also a lawyer of good standing, in that area too he was brilliant, diligent and professional in dealings with his clients,” he eulogised.

Dr Bawumia was part of thousands of mourners, including political leaders who joined John Kumah’s family to pay their last respects.

He is survived by his wife and six children.