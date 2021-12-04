Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, December 3, 2021, left Ghana for Guyana on a three-day official visit.

Dr Bawumia, as part of his trip, will conduct series of meetings leading to the signing of mutually-beneficial development agreements between the governments of Ghana and Guyana.

He is on the trip with some government officials.

The Vice President is expected to return on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

This follows Guyana Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo’s visit to Ghana in October 2021, to hold bilateral talks with Dr Bawumia.

Mr Jagdeo, who was on a three-day visit and his delegation, had a technical meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts at the Petroleum Commission.