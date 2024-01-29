Movement for Change communications team member, Lawyer Andrew Appiah Danquah has condemned recent attacks on journalists by some Members of Parliament.

He acknowledges the power that journalists hold to direct and shape public opinion which is unfortunately not appreciated in the country.

Speaking on the issue of the Ghana Journalists Association’s plea to the media to blacklist Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Lawyer Andrew Appiah urged both parties to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The lawyer however condemned the attack on the journalist stating that the MP must apologize to the media.

He further called for more respect to be given to the institution.

“If we want to fully benefit and sustain democracy, then it is very necessary to create the right political culture. Journalists are very necessary, I believe the ones we have in this country are not aware of the power they yield and are not utilizing it properly. For me, any attack on any journalist is an attack on all of us.

“Parliamentarians must respect the Journalism institution. For an an MP to be attacking journalists doesn’t send the right signal so she should do the needful. But we should find an amicable way to solve the matter instead of blacklisting her,” he said.

On January 25, the GJA directed journalists to avoid covering any activities involving the Awutu Senya East MP following an alleged attack on a journalist, David Kobbena during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting in Cape Coast.

