The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has announced processes have been initiated to digitise the supply and distribution of premix fuel to fishermen.

The ministry explains the initiative forms part of measures to reduce the incidence of diversion and hoarding.

The sector Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, made the disclosure during the inauguration of a premix fuel committee.

Madam Koomson explained under the digitisation programme, fishermen would be required to use canoe identification cards to buy premix fuel after their cards were credited with the subsidy amount.

She noted it would be fully operational upon allocation of funds to the ministry in the 2022 Budget expected to be presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to Parliament on November 17.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, further tasked the committee to pay particular attention to the selection and composition of the LBCs.

She added they must ensure that the right people are chosen to represent the local level for efficient use of the margins accrued from sale of premix fuel.

Premix fuel is a subsidised petroleum product for artisanal fishers in the marine and inland fisheries sector to power their outboard motors for fishing expeditions.