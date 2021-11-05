The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command has arrested the teacher with the Happy Royals International School for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old pupil.

The teacher, 30-year-old Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua, was handed over to the police by her uncle.

Police have begun interrogating her and said charges will be proffered against her.

The nine-year-old girl is recuperating after sustaining multiple injuries due to the incident.

Police will not speak on record but say investigation is ongoing.

The father of the victim, Mohammed Saani, on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the matter and indicated that he wanted the law to take its course.

“I was at work when I got a phone call that a teacher has beaten my child because she failed to do the homework assigned to her. I didn’t expect that it will be this severe. When I saw the way she has been brutally whipped, with bruises all over, I couldn’t control my anger.

“When I tried confronting the headmaster, he got so upset. He said the teacher had already explained her action to him, so I reported the case to the police and took my child to the hospital. How cruel can a teacher be? If I had met the teacher physically, I wouldn’t have spared her at all,” he said.

Management of the school has declined to speak on the matter except to say the directorate is looking into the matter.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service in response to the development also invited the school’s proprietor and its management for questioning.