Former Ghana forward, Prince Tagoe, has questioned the timing of Felix Afena-Gyan’s maiden call up to the Black Stars.

The 18-year-old has been named in Ghana’s squad for the final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium before hosting South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final Group G games.

The youngster made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari and also featured against AC Milan over the weekend.

Tagoe, who played for Hearts of Oak, believes Afena-Gyan has the potential but the decision to invite him for the games was too early.

“Felix (Afena- Gyan) is a good lad obviously but we should not rush him. This is not a friendly match but crucial World Cup qualifiers. Just a small issue can destabilise him,” he told Angel TV.

“Let’s leave him to find his feet at Roma. We can invite him later,” he added.

Meanwhile, Roma have congratulated the youngster for his call up to the Black Stars.

“A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!” AS Roma tweeted with a clapping emoji.