The Central Regional Ghana National Fire Service Commander has instructed all coastal District Fire Service Commanders to ensure that premix fuel is removed from homes and shops to prevent explosions.

ACFO1 John Amarlei Amartey gave this directive as a crucial measure to prevent or minimize premix fuel-related incidents in the region.

He cited recent explosions in the Western Region and Anomabo as an example.

ACFO1 Amartey said this during a float and sensitization program organized by the Fire Service Ladies Association in Anafo, a fishing community in Cape Coast.

Mr. Amartey stressed the importance of learning from recent incidents that claimed lives in Apam, Kormantse, Elmina, and Cape Coast.

Also, the Tema Regional Commander who is also the President of Fire Service Ladies Association (FISLA), ACFO1 Doris Lamptey, echoed the call against storing premix fuel at home or in shops.

Madam Lamptey said the fire prevention is a collective effort, urging all Ghanaians to contribute to this cause.

ALSO READ:

Armed robbers attack fuel station, bolt with one million cedis at Pakyi No. 2