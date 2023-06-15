The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) has announced plans to automate premix fuel outlets across the country.

This initiative is to curb issues of middlemen, hoarding and corruption in the premix supply chain.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

She indicated that the automated fuel dispensing system consisted of control units and fuel level sensors, adding that it also utilised the card system, where every canoe owner would be given a unique card for purchasing premix.

With the new drive, madam Koomson said only fishermen with electronic cards could access the product.

Already, the Fisheries Minister said they have completed 50 automated fuel dispensing systems which will be commissioned soon.

She explained that fishermen and canoe owners had been registered and provided with the electronic card with which they could buy the product.

The Minister noted that, automating the supply system will help block all loopholes to deter culprits from taking advantage to hoard the commodity.

Madam Koomson added that the system would also help them check hoarding, which creates artificial shortage and deny fishermen access to the product.