Croatia are one win from their first major title after beating hosts the Netherlands in a dramatic Uefa Nations League semi-final.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic struck from distance in extra-time before Luka Modric’s penalty settled a remarkable game in Rotterdam.

A 96th-minute Dutch equaliser from Noa Lang had denied Croatia in normal time.

But Zlatko Dalic’s side will now play Italy or Spain in Sunday’s final, while the Dutch face a third-place play-off.

Croatia had seemed destined for the final when Andrej Kramaric’s penalty and a Mario Pasalic volley put them ahead after Donyell Malen’s opener.

But Lang’s last-gasp hooked finish levelled the game at 2-2.

Croatia, though, picked themselves up and Petkovic – introduced at the start of extra-time – slammed a fine strike past the Netherlands keeper Justin Bijlow.

Their victory was sealed by 37-year-old talisman Modric from the penalty spot with four minutes left, after he was felled by a clumsy Tyrell Malacia challenge.

It means Croatia have reached just their second international final, following the 2018 World Cup where they were beaten 4-2 by France.

For the Dutch, their international trophy drought now extends to beyond 35 years – they have not won a major title since the 1988 European Championships.

It also continues Ronald Koeman’s inauspicious start to his second spell as the Netherlands manager, having lost 4-0 to France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.