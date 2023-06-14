The Keta Municipal Assembly (KeMA) is currently experiencing heightened tension due to allegations of misuse of premix fuel allocation by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Emmanuel Gemegah.

A youth group known as the Concerned Youth of Keta issued a press statement accusing Mr. Gemegah of usurping the authority of landing beach committees responsible for distributing the fuel and using it for personal gain and that of his associates.

The group claimed that the MCE lacked transparency and accountability in managing the sale of the fuel to fishermen.

They further alleged that committees that resisted the MCE’s directives faced adverse consequences.

MCE’s Response

In response, Mr. Gemegah dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that they did not reflect the sentiments of the entire youth in Keta.

He claimed that a small group of individuals had made the allegations to further their own interests.

Mr. Gemegah mentioned that his attention was currently focused on addressing the flooding situation in his community, making it difficult for him to engage with the allegations made by a few dissatisfied individuals.

He invited anyone interested to visit the municipality to verify the lack of truth in the accusations.

Allegations

Citing Vodza and Adzido, prominent fishing communities in the area, the youth group highlighted that these communities had been unfairly targeted by the MCE, leading to a complete absence of premix fuel supply since June 2022.

The group also disclosed an incident in April 2022 when a consignment of premix fuel destined for the Nukpesekope Landing Beach Committee was diverted to another location.

They emphasized the critical role of fish and fisheries in the livelihoods, culture, and heritage of the coastal-fishing communities.

Additionally, they pointed out that the industry employed approximately 6 million people in the value chain, representing about 20 percent of the country’s population.

The youth group expressed concern about the detrimental effects of weak governance, abuse of power, lack of transparency, and exploitation on the local fish resources and management.

They called for immediate actions to address the MCE’s autocratic leadership style, which not only deprived the people of their rightful benefits but also brought disrepute to the government.

ALSO READ: