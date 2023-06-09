The Concerned Youth of Keta are accusing the MCE for the district, Emmanuel Gemegah, of abusing his powers with the sale of premix fuel.

According to the youth, the MCE’s sale and distribution of the commodity has been characterised by a lack of transparency and accountability.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 7, they said the actions of the MCE is affecting the fisherfolk and their families and the entire district.

They, thus, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture to immediately investigate and take the necessary measures to curb the situation.

The concerned youth have, thus, threatened to stage a mammoth protest should their concerns not be heeded to.

“It is obvious that in Ghana, fish and fisheries are integral parts of livelihood, culture, and heritage in all coastal-fishing communities and this makes important contributions to the socio-economic development and well-being of the people, especially the people of Keta Municipal Assembly.

“However, sale of consignments to fisher folks in the Keta Municipal Assembly (KeMA) of the Volta Region has been bedeviled with improprieties and lack of transparency and accountability and abuse of power by various MCEs and it is worst under the leadership of Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah,” the group stated.