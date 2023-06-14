Major Patrick Peprah Obuobi (Dr), a senior officer in the Ghanaian Army, has achieved a significant milestone by earning a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil) degree in International Relations from the esteemed University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom.

This remarkable academic accomplishment highlights Major Obuobi’s unwavering dedication and successful completion of the rigorous academic and research requirements necessary for such a prestigious academic honor.

Founded in 1413, the University of St Andrews stands as Scotland’s oldest university and the third oldest in the United Kingdom.

Renowned for its tradition of academic excellence, St Andrews has secured the top position among UK universities in the Guardian University Guide 2023, surpassing even Oxford and Cambridge.

Photo credit: Tempest Photography, UK

Moreover, in 2021, it achieved the highest ranking in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide, marking a historic occasion as a university other than Oxford or Cambridge claimed this distinction in the 30-year history of league tables.

The University of St Andrews boasts an impressive list of notable alumni, including the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, who first met at the university.

Dr. Obuobi’s doctoral studies were supported by the prestigious British Government Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) Scheme, administered by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

This highly competitive scheme has empowered over 30,000 talented scholars from the 56-nation Commonwealth to pursue higher education and contribute to sustainable development through their exceptional academic abilities.

As a serving officer of the Ghanaian Army, Major Obuobi was selected as part of the 2018 cohort to pursue his doctoral studies.

Captain Patrick Obuobi receiving Chevening Scholarship Certificate from British High Commissioner HE Jon Benjamin in 2016. Photo Credit British High Commission, Accra.

His research focused on defense, intelligence, diplomacy, and conflict studies, with a particular emphasis on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping intelligence—a politically divisive topic.

His research aimed to address the complex challenges within the contemporary international security landscape.

This aligns with the CSC’s core theme of global peace, security, and governance, which aims to develop knowledge and skills that strengthen peace and security at national, regional, and international levels.

Prior to his PhD journey, Dr. Obuobi was awarded the British Government’s Chevening Scholarship, also managed by the FCDO, to pursue a master’s degree.

The Chevening Scholarship targets emerging leaders from around the world who demonstrate professional experience, leadership qualities, and a commitment to driving positive change.

In 2016, he earned a Master of Arts degree in Intelligence and International Security with distinction from the War Studies Department at King’s College London.

Senior Under Officer (SUO) PP Obuobi was awarded the Presidential Sword of Honour during the GMA Regular Career Course Intake 46 graduation ceremony on 8 September 2006. Photo Credit: Ghana Military Academy 2006

Dr. Obuobi’s academic journey commenced at the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, where he received numerous awards, including recognition as the best student in mathematics and a certificate for outstanding performance in the 2003 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Examination.

His academic excellence continued during his junior high school years at Base Workshop Basic School in Burma Camp, where he excelled as the overall best student and the senior boys’ prefect.

Inspired by his father, who served in the Ghanaian Airforce, Major Obuobi chose to pursue a military career and was commissioned as an Army Officer in 2006.

During his training at the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), he was honored with the prestigious Presidential Sword of Honour, awarded to the best-graduating cadet, symbolizing leadership, academic excellence, and exceptional performance.

Furthermore, he displayed prowess in tactics and secured the top prize for the best Commanding Officer's research paper.