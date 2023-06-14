Renowned singer Efya shared insights into her involvement with Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art renowned for its self-defense techniques.

Efya has revealed in a recent television interview that she has been incorporating Tai Chi into her therapeutic routine for several years.

According to Efya, Tai Chi has become an essential part of her life, playing a crucial role in maintaining her energy and equilibrium.

She clarified that her practice of this martial art is driven by personal development rather than a desire to cause harm to others.

While Efya acknowledged that Tai Chi has equipped her with self-defense skills, she stressed that her primary focus is on nurturing her inner growth and self-discipline, rather than engaging in physical altercations.

She perceives Tai Chi as a tool to protect herself in potentially hazardous situations, but her ultimate aim is to cultivate inner strength and harmony.

Efya further explained that Tai Chi has taught her how to safeguard herself if the need arises, but it is not intended to promote violence.

Instead, it serves as a means to discover inner peace and utilize that energy positively.

During the interview, Efya also expressed the significance of seeking therapy and building a supportive network to overcome life’s challenges.

She expressed deep gratitude for her unwaveringly supportive mother, highlighting the instrumental role she plays in her life.

Efya’s words shed light on her approach to Tai Chi, emphasizing its therapeutic and personal growth aspects.

She underscores the importance of finding balance, cultivating inner strength, and relying on a strong support system to navigate life’s obstacles effectively.

