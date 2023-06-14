On June 12, 2023, the senior national team players gathered at the Black Stars camp in preparation for their upcoming match against Madagascar in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The talented players, who represented various teams worldwide, made quite an entrance, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. They arrived in luxurious cars, donning the trendiest ensembles and expensive sneakers.

One player who received a late call-up to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar was Hafiz Konkoni from Bechem United. Despite the short notice, he managed to exude class in a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and stylish sneakers.

The captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, displayed his sophisticated style by donning an all-white outfit. He paired a white t-shirt with white shorts and completed his look with a pair of GH¢22,541 Chanel sneakers.

As Lawrence Ati Zigi, the renowned goalkeeper currently signed to FC St. Gallen, stepped out of his car, he mesmerized his fans with his elegant appearance. Sporting long cornrows, he radiated confidence and charm.

Joseph Paintsil, a Ghanaian professional footballer playing as an attacking midfielder for Belgian club Genk, turned heads with his fashion-forward look. He opted for a sleek black outfit, complemented by stylish sneakers. To add a touch of sophistication, he accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a beaded bracelet.

Joseph Aidoo, the Black Stars player and center-back for Spanish club Celta Vigo, arrived at the camp wearing a basketball jersey and black sneakers with white soles, creating a sporty yet fashionable statement.

Another prominent player, Jordan Ayew, who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Crystal Palace, exuded style in a black tee shirt and ripped jeans. As he emerged from his car, he captured attention with a gold watch adorning his wrist.

The Black Stars camp was filled with talented players who not only brought their skills to the field but also showcased their impeccable fashion choices. Their stylish ensembles, paired with their luxurious cars, added an extra level of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming match against Madagascar.

