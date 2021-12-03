Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has pledged commitment to resolve the rampant erratic power supply in Kumasi.

According to him, he cannot sit idle as an indigene of the area and watch the people suffer, stating he has requested a situational report from the power suppliers.

His assurance comes barely 24 hours after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed worries over the outage adversely impacting households including himself.

The Asantehen observed that productivity is being threatened and could be severely hampered if solutions are not found urgently.

This was while he was addressing the Minister of Energy, Board Members of GRIDCo and ECG officials who paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Minister, who is also the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, indicated the outages had to do with the transmission lines.

“Two of the central transmission lines have been damaged by a communications tower in the northern district of GRIDCo. So since 6th November, they have had about 100 outages because the fuel for generation has seriously been curtailed at Ghana gas but it would be sorted out,” he assured.

The minister further explained it is not possible to roll out a load shedding timetable since it is not assured the power capacity that can be supplied daily.

Meanwhile, the Director in charge of the Ashanti Region’s strategic business unit of the ECG, Engineer David Asamoah, has urged calm among residents.

Mr Asamoah has assured the residents that the crisis will be addressed by December 20, 2021.