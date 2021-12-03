Editor-In-Chief of The Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has suggested to Parliament to rewrite the standing orders of the House.

According to him, the 137 seats each for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) impose an obligation on the parties to collaborate and build consensus.

Unfortunately, the so-called Majority side, as he calls them, has failed to do so.

To Mr Pratt, Parliament has been designed to function in such a way to always have Majority and Minority and after realising that there is no actual Majority in Parliament they should have re-written the standing orders to reflect the reality.

He elaborated that Parliament never envisaged that there will be a time where they would be faced with the consequences which include the ‘blows’ that were traded by the legislators on Wednesday.

Mr Pratt said the ongoing incident in parliament should be a wake up call to the Minority not to accept any compromise that would eventually not be in their favour.

“Now the difficulties we are getting today must open the eyes of the opposition in Parliament; that useless compromising have consequences,’’ he stressed.