The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to publish deleted names from the voters’ register.

According to the Chairperson, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the EC must treat this as urgent to avoid chaos.

She made the call at a special sitting of Parliament with critical state institutions on the 2020 polls.

“A lot of these names, about 16,000 of them are not even aware that on the day of voting they will get to the polling station and most likely be turned away. What we do at that critical time is of utmost importance,” she urged.

ALSO READ:

The EC a few days ago announced that some 30,000 people will not be able to vote in the upcoming December 7 polls despite participating in the voters’ registration exercise.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, who made the revelation, said out of the over 17 million people who registered, these persons have been disqualified.

Giving more details, Dr Asare explained that while 14,000 of them have been put on the Exceptions List, about 16,000 names are also on the Multiple List.