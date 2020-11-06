The Kumasi High Court, Human Rights Division, has place an injunction on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) from replacing its Director of Finance.

The Director of Finance of KATH filed a motion in court to injunct a decision by the hospital’s board to replace him while still in office.

The hospital declared his office vacant with an advertisement in the October 6 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper.

In a letter intercepted by Luv News, dated October 22, 2021 and signed by Board Chairman, Ambassador Effah-Apenteng, the hospital asked Mr Elvis Kusi to proceed on leave.

Lawyers of the Director of Finance however believe the circumstances are not lawful and have since moved to injunct the process.